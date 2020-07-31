The Buccaneers placed Ware (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ware is the third member of his position group in Tampa Bay to land on the list, joining Ke'Shawn Vaughn (illness) and Raymond Calais (illness). Association with the list doesn't mean Ware tested positive for COVID, as he may have been in contact with some who did in the recent past. In any case, he'll have to go through additional testing before he'll be allowed in team facilities.