Ware signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Ware signed on to the Buccaneers' practice squad back in October after spending the preseason in Indianapolis. He is currently one of five running backs on Tampa Bay's roster as they head into the offseason.

