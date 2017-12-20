The Buccaneers signed Gettis to a contract Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The addition of Gettis will restore some depth on the interior of the offensive line after J.R. Sweezy (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve. Look for Gettis to act as the primary backup to Joe Hawley at right guard for the Buccaneers' final two games of the season.