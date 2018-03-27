Gettis signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Monday.

Gettis joined Tampa Bay in December but did not see the field in his two games with the team. The 29-year-old is likely to serve as a reserve interior offensive lineman if he is able to crack the Buccaneers' 53-man roster in 2018.

