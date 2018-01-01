Humphries brought in seven of 11 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

With DeSean Jackson (ankle) missing a second consecutive contest, Humphries had more of a downfield role once again, as he notched a season-high 43-yard reception. His overall receiving yardage total was a career best as well and enabled Humphries to finish 2017 having upped his tally in that category in each of the last three contests. The Clemson product improved his reception (61) and yardage (631) totals over those of his previous season once again in 2017, and given his value as a trusted inside receiver, figures to be retained by the Bucs as a restricted free agent.