Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Career-high receiving yards in win
Humphries brought in seven of 11 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
With DeSean Jackson (ankle) missing a second consecutive contest, Humphries had more of a downfield role once again, as he notched a season-high 43-yard reception. His overall receiving yardage total was a career best as well and enabled Humphries to finish 2017 having upped his tally in that category in each of the last three contests. The Clemson product improved his reception (61) and yardage (631) totals over those of his previous season once again in 2017, and given his value as a trusted inside receiver, figures to be retained by the Bucs as a restricted free agent.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Three receptions in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Scores in Monday defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Trio of receptions in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Four catches in OT loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Ups involvement in Week 12 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Modest role in Week 11 win•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...