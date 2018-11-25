Humphries brought in all six of his targets for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also returned one punt for six yards.

Humphries drew even with Mike Evans for the team lead in receptions while finding the end zone for the second straight game on a nifty play by Jameis Winston where he scrambled around to buy time. Humphries has now topped 50 yards receiving in five straight games, and he's also scored all four of his touchdowns for the season during that stretch. He'll look to continue producing against the Panthers in Week 13 divisional showdown.