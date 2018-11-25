Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Co-leads team in catches during win
Humphries brought in all six of his targets for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also returned one punt for six yards.
Humphries drew even with Mike Evans for the team lead in receptions while finding the end zone for the second straight game on a nifty play by Jameis Winston where he scrambled around to buy time. Humphries has now topped 50 yards receiving in five straight games, and he's also scored all four of his touchdowns for the season during that stretch. He'll look to continue producing against the Panthers in Week 13 divisional showdown.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Logs touchdown in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Two grabs in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Frequently targeted in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Most productive game of season•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Tallies 57 all-purpose yards in OT win•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Paces team in receiving yardage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...