Humphries brought in all five targets for 42 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars. He also recovered a Jameis Winston fumble and netted zero yards on his one punt return.

The shifty third-year man demonstrated his value by playing his typically effective role in the short and intermediate passing game. Humphries' longest catch was only 15 yards, but route running and hands appears sharper than ever. Even with the presence of impressive third-round rookie Chris Godwin, Humphries proficiency working out of the slot seems likely to afford him the opportunity to hold down the third receiver role to begin the season. He'll look to further cement his position a week from Saturday against the Browns.