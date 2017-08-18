Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Co-leads team in receptions Thursday
Humphries brought in all five targets for 42 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars. He also recovered a Jameis Winston fumble and netted zero yards on his one punt return.
The shifty third-year man demonstrated his value by playing his typically effective role in the short and intermediate passing game. Humphries' longest catch was only 15 yards, but route running and hands appears sharper than ever. Even with the presence of impressive third-round rookie Chris Godwin, Humphries proficiency working out of the slot seems likely to afford him the opportunity to hold down the third receiver role to begin the season. He'll look to further cement his position a week from Saturday against the Browns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Effective downfield Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Early favorite for punt return job•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Enjoying another solid camp•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Signs exclusive rights tender Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Team interested in extending contract•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Signed to one-year tender•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...