Humphries, who signed his restricted second-round tender on April 16, could see competition from 2018 fifth-round selection Justin Watson.

Humphries has proven to be a valuable and steady component of a Buccaneers receiving corps that's seen its fair share of injury and instability in recent seasons. The Clemson product has particularly hit his stride over the last two seasons, compiling 116 receptions for 1,253 yards and three touchdowns during that span while posting 12 receptions of more than 20 yards. Moreover, he's augmented his utility by contributing 286 additional yards on punt returns. However, Watson profiles as a younger and considerably more athletic version (40-inch vertical, 4.42 second 40-yard dash) of the relatively slight Humphries (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), while by all accounts also offering a similar cerebral approach, commitment to preparation and overachiever mentality, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Naturally, Humphries has an undeniable leg up with respect to experience in head coach Dirk Koetter's system, but Watson's reportedly indefatigable work ethic could allow him to make up considerable ground over mini-camps, training camp and preseason.