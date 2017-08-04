Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Early favorite for punt return job
Humphries is considered the top candidate for the punt return job thus far in camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Humphries was solid on punt returns last season, compiling 237 yards on 24 runbacks (9.9 average). He's in line to retain those duties alongside his third receiver role, although head coach Dirk Koetter emphasized Thursday that the current returner depth chart isn't set in stone. Humphries also figures to remain in a spirited battle throughout the preseason with impressive rookie Chris Godwin for the top receiver spot behind starters Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.
