Humphries hauled in a long touchdown pass from Jameis Winston in Friday's practice while working against Brent Grimes, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year wideout continues to impress despite the formidable competition from 2017 third-rounder Chris Godwin, who seems to turn in a strong practice each day himself. Humphries flashed some sneaky downfield speed in his sophomore 2016 campaign, bringing in seven receptions of over 20 yards, including two over 40. He's also hauled in multiple deep balls in camp, and could certainly benefit from plenty of one-on-one coverage this coming season considering the talent of the rest of the receiving corps.