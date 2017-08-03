Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Enjoying another solid camp
Humphries has been one of the most consistent performers among the wideouts in early camp practices, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The third-year wideout seems to be perpetually underestimated, a trend that's likely even more prevalent this season with the notable infusion of talent the Bucs have enjoyed at the position. Free agent acquisition DeSean Jackson and emerging rookie Chris Godwin have certainly earned the accolades they've received, yet Humphries has been impressive in his own right, making several nifty catches in seemingly every session thus far. The Clemson product has made his mark in the short and intermediate passing game over his first two seasons, but he's also shown an ability to get downfield and posted one of the most impressive grabs of camp on a deep ball from Jameis Winston. Although Godwin is already pushing for playing time, Humphries proficiency out of the slot should keep him on the field a good amount this coming season.
