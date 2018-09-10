Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Fills multiple roles in opener
Humphries secured three of five targets for 27 yards, returned one kickoff for four yards and ran back two punts for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Humphries was about as busy as had been expected heading into the regular season, as he fulfilled primary punt return duties in addition to rotating in as a No. 3 or 4 receiver on offense. The fourth-year pro did cede one punt return opportunity to DeSean Jackson (concussion), which is expected to occur on occasion this season when field position and overall opportunity dictate. Humphries also saw one more target than fellow receiver Chris Godwin, and he encouragingly played 44 snaps to the latter's 46. However, Jackson's early exit from the contest created additional opportunity for both receivers, as Humphries' playing time is expected to take a hit to some degree in games where Mike Evans, Jackson and Godwin are all healthy.
