Humphries (ribs) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Humphries progressed from absent Wednesday to limited Thursday all the way to full participation by the end of the week. He thus seems likely to play in Sunday's game, where he'll fill his usual role as the slot man in three-wide formations. Assuming his ribs are okay, Humphries could see a few extra targets in Sunday's game if the Bucs want to avoid testing standout rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who figures to primarily do battle with Mike Evans (and possibly DeSean Jackson) on the outside.