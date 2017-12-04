Humphries brought in all four of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

Humphries matched his reception total from Week 12, giving him an 80 percent catch rate on 10 targets over the last pair of contests. While it's been encouraging to see his production bump up slightly in those games, he's now averaging a career-low 9.5 yards per grab after posing single-digit YPCs in eight consecutive weeks. Firmly ensconced in his role as a security blanket in the short-to-intermediate passing game, Humphries' overall fantasy ceiling remains relatively limited to deeper PPR formats.