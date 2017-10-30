Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Four receptions in loss
Humphries brought in four of six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
The sure-handed possession man saw all his work come within close proximity of the line of scrimmage for the second straight contest. Humphries has averaged a modest 6.5 yards per reception in each of his last two games, turning nine targets into six catches for 39 yards over that span. Humphries' fantasy value remains limited to deeper PPR formats, as his target share can naturally fluctuate while sharing the field with the likes of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Cameron Brate. He'll look to boost his YPC back to double digits when the Buccaneers face the Saints in a potential Week 9 road shootout.
