Humphries brought in all eight of his targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed once for seven yards and returned two punts for 15 yards.

Humphries surprisingly led the teams in receptions and receiving yardage on the afternoon, as he helped the Bucs make a second-half comeback that ultimately fell short. The fourth-year wideout snared scoring darts of five and 30 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Humphries has now racked up 15 catches for 158 yards over the last pair of contests. The 25-year-old has averaged nine targets per game over the last three outings overall, putting him well ahead of the pace of the teammate (Chris Godwin) he essentially shares No. 3 receiver duties. Humphries will look to extend his strong stretch of play against the Redskins in Week 10.