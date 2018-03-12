The Buccaneers are giving Humphries a second-round tender as a restricted free agent, Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema reports.

Humphries did good work from the slot the past two seasons, but not to an extent that would encourage any team to surrender a second-round pick for the right to give him a multi-year contract. He would make for a decent trade target given his one-year, $2.9 million RFA contract, with a deal then opening up a spot in three-wide sets for 2017 third-round pick Chris Godwin, who caught 10 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown over the final two weeks of last season. The Bucs might also consider trading DeSean Jackson to free up the logjam of pass catchers.