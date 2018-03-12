Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Getting second-round tender
The Buccaneers are giving Humphries a second-round tender as a restricted free agent, Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema reports.
Humphries did good work from the slot the past two seasons, but not to an extent that would encourage any team to surrender a second-round pick for the right to give him a multi-year contract. He would make for a decent trade target given his one-year, $2.9 million RFA contract, with a deal then opening up a spot in three-wide sets for 2017 third-round pick Chris Godwin, who caught 10 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown over the final two weeks of last season. The Bucs might also consider trading DeSean Jackson to free up the logjam of pass catchers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Career-high receiving yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Three receptions in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Scores in Monday defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Trio of receptions in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Four catches in OT loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Ups involvement in Week 12 loss•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.