Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Heads to free agency on strong note
Humphries brought in five of six targets for 66 yards and returned two punts for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.
The solid final line was a fitting cap to a career-best campaign for Humphries, one that saw him establish new high-water marks in receptions (76), receiving yardage (816) and touchdowns (five). The 25-year-old has upped his catches, yardage and targets in each of his first four seasons, and he now heads into unrestricted free agency as an intriguing proposition. On the one hand, Humphries' slight 5-foot-11, 195-pound stature may pigeonhole him into a slot receiver role in the collective mind of some teams. However, the 25-year-old has proven capable of also making an impact downfield on occasion. Humphries equaled a career high with seven catches of over 20 yards in 2018, and despite his wiry frame, he's proven durable by playing in 47 of a possible 48 games the last three seasons. With the certainty of a new head coach and the strong possibility of a new offensive coordinator in Tampa in 2019, Humphries' chances of returning to the Buccaneers remain firmly up in the air at the moment.
