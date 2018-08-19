Humphries secured all three of his targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans.

The fourth-year wideout is facing a significant threat to his No. 3 receiver role from second-year man Chris Godwin, who impressed once again Saturday with a difficult touchdown catch in traffic. Humphries logged receptions from both starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston on Saturday and shared the field with Godwin on occasion, so it appears head coach Dirk Koetter is experimenting with different ways to utilize the talents of both as much as possible once the regular season commences. The Clemson product is also currently slated to serve as the No. 1 punt returner, which would give him additional fantasy utility in formats that factor in return yards. Humphries will look to build on Saturday's effort against the Lions in next Friday's "dress rehearsal" game.