Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Joining Titans
Humphries will sign with the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The 25-year-old is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he hauled in 76 passes for 816 yards and five TDs for Tampa Bay. He'll give the Titans an upgrade out of the slot position, while working as a steady complement to rising wideout Corey Davis.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Heads to free agency on strong note•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Team-high reception total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Makes four grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Modest stat line in division loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Scores fifth touchdown•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: May benefit from Jackson's absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...