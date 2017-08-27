Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Leaves game with injury
Humphries will not return to Saturday's game against the Browns after suffering a hip injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
This is a scary sight for the Bucs, who expect Humphries to not only be the No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson, but also their punt returner. Since Humphries is a lock for a roster spot, expect Tampa Bay to remain cautious for Thursday's final preseason meeting with the Redskins.
