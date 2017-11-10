Humphries mostly figures to play the slot Sunday against the Jets, with Chris Godwin taking over as a more direct replacement for Mike Evans (suspension), Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Evans' absence could lead to extra targets, but it probably won't have much impact on Humphries' role in terms of snap share or alignment. Godwin and DeSean Jackson figure to get most of the snaps when the Bucs deploy two-TE formations featuring both Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. Replacing Evans figures to be a team effort, with the tight ends and running backs potentially also getting some extra opportunities.