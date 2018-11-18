Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Logs touchdown in loss
Humphries brought in three of five targets for 60 yards and a touchdown and returned one punt for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Humphries continued to make some noise downfield, notching a 39-yard reception on his way to his second YPC of at least 20.0 yards and third overall of the season. The fourth-year receiver had mostly been typecast as a possession option coming into the 2018 campaign, but he's now averaging a career-high 12.3 yards per grab. Humphries has therefore expanded his utility beyond strictly PPR formats, and he now has all three of his touchdowns on the season over the last three games. He'll look to continue surging versus the 49ers in Week 12.
