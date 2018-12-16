Humphries brought in four of six targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also returned one punt for 12 yards.

It was a quiet day for the Buccaneers' passing game overall, and Humphries' line was a reflection of such. The trusted possession receiver continues to play well given his opportunities, but he's now been under 50 receiving yards in consecutive games. He'll look to boost his numbers back up versus the tough Cowboys secondary in a Week 16 matchup.