Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Makes pair of grabs in opener
Humphries corralled two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
With the Bucs holding a commanding lead by halftime, the focus turned to the running game in the second half, leaving Humphries with minimal opportunities. Meanwhile, Mike Evans spearhead the receiving corps' efforts in the first half, leaving the rest of the pass catchers outside of DeSean Jackson with just three targets apiece. The slot receiver will look to improve on his numbers in a tough Week 3 road matchup against the Vikings.
