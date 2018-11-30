Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: May benefit from Jackson's absence
Both Humphries and Chris Godwin are expected to earn increased snaps and targets with fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (thumb) sidelined for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
With averages of 4.7 receptions and 63.4 yards in addition to four touchdowns over the past seven contests, Humphries has already carved out a meaningful role in the Tampa Bay passing attack. For at least this week, Jackson's absence should only further bolster Humphries' ascending fantasy value, as it creates room for both Humphries and Godwin to join Mike Evans in the three-receiver sets coordinator Todd Monken's offense typically favors. Godwin will presumably be asked to run most of the deep routes that have typically been Jackson's domain, leaving Humphries to perhaps draw more short and intermediate looks out of the slot.
