Humphries (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Humphries rattled off four straight games with more than 50 yards in Weeks 3-6, but he's been held to six catches for 39 yards on nine targets over the past two weeks. Should he end up missing Sunday's game in New Orleans, the Bucs likely would ask Chris Godwin to take on additional snaps, with No. 2 tight end O.J. Howard potentially also getting more involved.