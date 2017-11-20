Humphries brought in two of four targets for 11 yards and returned one punt for seven yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.

Humphries continues to play a significantly reduced role in the Buccaneers' offense, as he now has just a pair of receptions apiece in three straight games. The third-year receiver hasn't exceeded 26 receiving yards in five consecutive contests and is yet to find the end zone this season, making him a marginal fantasy prospect at present.