Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Modest role in Week 11 win
Humphries brought in two of four targets for 11 yards and returned one punt for seven yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
Humphries continues to play a significantly reduced role in the Buccaneers' offense, as he now has just a pair of receptions apiece in three straight games. The third-year receiver hasn't exceeded 26 receiving yards in five consecutive contests and is yet to find the end zone this season, making him a marginal fantasy prospect at present.
