Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Modest stat line in division loss
Humphries brought in four of eight targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Humphries co-led the team in receptions on the afternoon, but he was unable to replicate some of the downfield success he'd enjoyed in recent games. The fourth-year receiver continues to enjoy a steady role in the passing game, however, as he now has six or more targets in six of his last eight games. Humphries will look to boost his numbers back up against the Ravens in Week 15.
