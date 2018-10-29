Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Most productive game of season
Humphries brought in seven of 10 targets for 76 yards in the Buccaneeers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also returned one punt for eight yards.
The fourth-year wideout surprisingly checked in second only to Mike Evans in receiving yardage while also pacing the team in receptions. Humphries also came within just inches of his first touchdown when he was ruled to have gone down inside the one-yard line on a 17-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. Humphries' production and target share Sunday was certainly encouraging, and it bears noting he's now logged 19 targets overall in the last two games. While his participation in the offense figures to continue fluctuating game to game, the pass-happy attack the Bucs are forced to deploy most weeks due to their porous defense leaves Humphries poised for the opportunity for a decent stat line in any given contest.
