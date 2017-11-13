Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: No expanded role in Evans' absence
Humphries secured two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
As expected, Humphries' role didn't change despite the absence of Mike Evans (suspension), with the third-year receiver carrying out his usual slot duties. Humphries has seen a downturn in production over the last month irrespective of who's been behind center, as he's posted a modest 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for 70 yards in the last four games. Those numbers are underwhelming for fantasy owners still hanging on to him in deep PPR formats, but it's worth noting he's proven capable of much better production (four straight games with 51 receiving yards or greater earlier this season) under the right circumstances. He'll look to boost his numbers back up in Week 11 against the Dolphins.
