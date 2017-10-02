Humphries hauled in six of seven targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.

Humphries flashed his trademark possession-receiver chops and also brought in a 38-yard grab during the contest. The third-year pro has bounced back from a two-catch opener to post six receptions in each of the last two contests, seeing 17 targets in the process. Despite the Bucs having plenty of mouths to feed on offense, Humphries appears to have a secure role in the air attack. He'll look to continue producing in Thursday's Week 5 tilt against the Patriots.