Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Paces team in receiving yardage
Humphries brought in three of four targets for 82 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also returned one punt for six yards.
Humphries ended up in the unfamiliar position of pacing the Buccaneers in receiving yards, with a game-long 51-yard reception largely responsible. The fourth-year pro normally does the majority of his damage within close proximity of the line of scrimmage, so Sunday's 27.3 YPC can safely be considered an outlier. Humphries does have multiple receptions in three straight games, and he'll look to keep up the production against the Browns in Week 7.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Season-high reception total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Posts 30 receiving yards in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Generates 39 all-purpose yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Fills multiple roles in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Impressive in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Could face competition from draft pick•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...