Humphries brought in three of four targets for 82 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also returned one punt for six yards.

Humphries ended up in the unfamiliar position of pacing the Buccaneers in receiving yards, with a game-long 51-yard reception largely responsible. The fourth-year pro normally does the majority of his damage within close proximity of the line of scrimmage, so Sunday's 27.3 YPC can safely be considered an outlier. Humphries does have multiple receptions in three straight games, and he'll look to keep up the production against the Browns in Week 7.