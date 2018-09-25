Humphries brought in three of five targets for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. He also rushed once for four yards.

Humphries generated another modest output, turning in his second three-catch tally of the season. It's worth noting the game script in two of the Buccaneers' contests thus far has called for the passing game to take center stage to a large extent, which has helped Humphries see 12 targets as a fourth or fifth option in the air attack. However, the fourth-year wideout may have trouble making any appreciable mark in the offense when the team's run/pass ratio is more balanced, considering the emergence of fellow receiver Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard as highly effective options alongside starters Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.

