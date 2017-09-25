Humphries corralled six of 10 targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

Humphries finished as the team's second-most targeted receiver in a contest in which Jameis Winston was forced to put up 40 pass attempts. The third-year wideout checked in second in receptions to Mike Evans as well and displayed the acumen in the short-to-intermediate passing game that helped lead to a breakout 55-reception campaign in 2016. While he has plenty of competition for targets on a talented Bucs offense, Humphries figures to parlay his established rapport with Winston into some serviceable performances throughout the season. He'll look to turn in another solid outing against the Giants in Week 4.