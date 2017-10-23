Humphries gathered in two of three targets for 13 yards and lost a key fumble in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

The normally sure-handed receiver had his share of struggles Sunday, and his fourth-quarter fumble directly led to the Buccaneers' three-point defeat. Humphries was stripped of the ball by Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White after making a reception on the first play of Tampa's final possession, giving Buffalo the ball at the Bucs' 25-yard line. Steven Hauschka would eventually go on to kick a go-ahead 30-yard field goal that would provide the final margin of victory. Despite Jameis Winston throwing for 384 yards on the afternoon, Humphries equaled a season low in receptions while posting his fewest receiving yards in any game this season. Given Humphries' typically larger role in the offense -- one that had seen him notch six catches in three of his previous four games -- Sunday's outing can be considered an outlier for the time being. He'll look to up his production against the Panthers in a Week 8 home matchup.