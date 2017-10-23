Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Rough day in Week 7 loss
Humphries gathered in two of three targets for 13 yards and lost a key fumble in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
The normally sure-handed receiver had his share of struggles Sunday, and his fourth-quarter fumble directly led to the Buccaneers' three-point defeat. Humphries was stripped of the ball by Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White after making a reception on the first play of Tampa's final possession, giving Buffalo the ball at the Bucs' 25-yard line. Steven Hauschka would eventually go on to kick a go-ahead 30-yard field goal that would provide the final margin of victory. Despite Jameis Winston throwing for 384 yards on the afternoon, Humphries equaled a season low in receptions while posting his fewest receiving yards in any game this season. Given Humphries' typically larger role in the offense -- one that had seen him notch six catches in three of his previous four games -- Sunday's outing can be considered an outlier for the time being. He'll look to up his production against the Panthers in a Week 8 home matchup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Six-catch afternoon Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Tallies 51 receiving yards Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Paces team in catches•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Productive day in Week 3 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Makes pair of grabs in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Not on injury report•
-
Cardinals sunk; Amari Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...