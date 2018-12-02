Humphries caught seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Panthers.

Humphries led the team in targets and catches as he went over 50 receiving yards for the sixth straight game. He also scored a three-yard touchdown to open the scoring, giving him scores in three straight games to take his total to five on the season. Humphries enjoyed a larger target share with DeSean Jackson out, though he's been quite consistent of late whether or not his teammate has been in the lineup. He'll look to continue his recent success next Sunday in what could be a high-scoring game against the Saints.