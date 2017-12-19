Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Scores in Monday defeat
Humphries caught all five of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.
Humphries tied for Tampa Bay's team lead in receptions, with his biggest contribution coming on a 16-yard touchdown with under five minutes remaining. While that marked his first score of the season, if teammate DeSean Jackson (ankle) -- who was forced into an early exit Monday -- is sidelined going forward, Humphries could play a larger role in the Bucs' final two games. In Week 16, however, he has a difficult matchup at the Panthers.
