Humphries brought in six of seven targets for 36 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Humphries saw a season-high reception and target total in the blowout defeat, although his looks came within close proximity of the line of scrimmage. While the trusted possession receiver drew more attention than fellow wideout Chris Godwin against the Bears, the latter offers considerably more upside and figures to keep Humphries in a modest, safety-valve type of role for the balance of the season. Through four games, Humphries is averaging a career-low 7.8 yards per reception.