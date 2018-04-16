Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Signs second-round tender
Humphries has signed his restricted free agent tender, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The Bucs gave Humphries a second-round tender for approximately $2.9 million, ensuring he wouldn't get an offer sheets from another team. He was efficient in his slot role the past two seasons, but there is some chance he slips from No. 3 to No. 4 on the depth chart to accommodate 2017 third-round pick Chris Godwin, who had 209 yards over the final two weeks of his rookie season. Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson figure to operate as the starting wideouts, and the Bucs also need to find snaps for both Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard (ankle) at tight end.
