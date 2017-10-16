Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Six-catch afternoon Sunday
Humphries brought in six of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.
Humphries played his possession receiver role to perfection, serving as a valuable security blanket underneath during the Bucs' comeback attempt. The third-year wideout now has six receptions in three of his past four contests and has seen no less than five targets in any game during that span. While he's no more than fourth option in the passing game at present behind the trio of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Cameron Brate, the 24-year-old retains solid value in deeper PPR formats. He'll look to continue producing in a tough matchup against the Bills in Week 7.
