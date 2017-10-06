Humphries brought in three of five targets for 51 yards in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.

Humphries' 17.0 YPC figure was a single-game high for him this season, as the shifty slot receiver got downfield a bit more than customary. Despite a talented Bucs offense with plenty of targets for quarterback Jameis Winston, Humphries' established rapport with the latter has helped him maintain a consistent role in the offense. Factoring in Thursday's production, he's now brought in 17 of 25 targets through four games, although he's yet to find the end zone. He'll look to extend his strong start to 2017 when the Bucs travel to tangle with the Cardinals in Week 6.