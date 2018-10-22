Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Tallies 57 all-purpose yards in OT win
Humphries brought in four of eight targets for 37 yards and returned four punts for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.
Humphries filled his usual complementary role in the short passing game while also continuing his return duties. Despite fellow receiver Chris Godwin's emergence, Humphries has managed to retain a modest role in the passing game himself -- factoring in Sunday's production, he's almost a third of the way to the career-high 20 receptions he logged last season, and he's actually sporting the second-highest YPC (11.0) of his career through six games.
