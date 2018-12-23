Humphries brought in 10 of 12 targets for 79 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Humphries was busy throughout the afternoon, and he displayed his toughness by shaking off a vicious shoulder-to-shoulder hit in the second half. The four-year veteran's reception total not only led the Bucs on the afternoon, it also served as a season high. Humphries' yardage tally was his best of the last seven games, and he'll look to finish what has been his most productive campaign against the Falcons in Week 17.