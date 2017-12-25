Humphries brought in all three of his targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.

Humphries saw action on 36 snaps with DeSean Jackson out with an ankle injury and posted his best receiving yardage total since Week 6 in the process. The trusted possession man has logged at least three grabs in five straight contests, although his relatively modest yardage totals limited his fantasy utility to deep PPR formats all season. He'll need just two catches in Week 17 against the Saints to eclipse the career-high 55 he tallied in 2016.