Humphries brought in all three of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.

The possession receiver played a relatively nominal once again, with Sunday marking his third consecutive game with at least three receptions. Humphries had a trio of six-catch games within the first five games of the season, but he's settled into a more modest but consistent role since that point. Factoring in his Week 14 production, he's just 10 receptions away from eclipsing the career-best 55 he logged in 2016, a mark he'll look to continue building towards against the Falcons in Week 15.