Humphries brought in two of three targets for 53 yards and added eight yards on one punt return in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

Humphries had much more of a reduced role than in Week 9, when he'd managed eight catches for 82 yards. The fourth-year wideout does continue to see a greater depth of target than in previous seasons, as he's now hauled in a pass of over 25 yards in each of the last two games. Humphries' production will inevitably fluctuate game to game based on his secondary role in the offense, but he's certainly displayed some viability in PPR formats in recent weeks.