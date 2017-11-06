Humphries (ribs) secured both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

Like the rest of the Buccaneers' pass catchers, Humphries turned in subpar production. He equaled his season low in receptions, posted a season-low yardage total and saw his fewest targets in a game this season as well. After a productive four-game stretch in Weeks 2-5 (21 catches for 240 yards), the third-year possession receiver has totaled only 53 yards on eight catches (6.6 YPC) in the subsequent three games. He'll look to boost up his numbers against the Jets in a Week 10 matchup.