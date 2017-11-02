Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Upgrades to limited
Humphries (ribs) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Making an appearance in the open portion of practice, Humphries is trending in the right direction for active status Sunday in New Orleans. While he hasn't reached the end zone this season, he's averaging 4.1 receptions (on 5.9 targets) for 42.4 yards per game, giving him some utility as the Bucs' No. 3 wide receiver.
