Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Ups involvement in Week 12 loss
Humphries brought in four of six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
Humphries' contributions were nothing to write home about from a fantasy standpoint, but his reception total was his best over the last four games. Meanwhile, his 38 yards receiving represented his best figure in that category since Week 6. The 24-year-old possession receiver's viability continues to be limited to deep PPR formats due to his lack of overall upside, but he'll look to continue inching his numbers upward against the vulnerable Packers secondary in Week 13.
